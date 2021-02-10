EndSARS Protest Aftermath: Court orders CBN to unfreeze promoters’ accounts

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze the bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters. Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the ruling following the agreement reached by parties in the suit to amicably resolve the matter.

The Judge while commending counsel to the CBN, Mr Michael Andoaka, and lawyer to the defendants, Mr. Femi Falana, ruled that “all processes filed in respect of the case are hereby deemed to have been withdrawn.” Justice Mohammed then, set aside the November 4, 2020 order and ordered that all the accounts of the affected persons “be immediately defreezed.”

The CBN, in an exparte motion, had prayed the court to freeze the bank accounts of Bolatito Rachael Oduala and 19 others who participated in last year’s protest to end police brutality in the country.

The apex bank said it took the action to investigate the promoters of the protest on allegations bordering on terrorism financing, among others.