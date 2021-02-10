Zulum, humanitarian officials in Cameroon for repatriation of 9,800 refugees

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum alongside officials of Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has arrived Marwa in Cameroon for the repatriation of 9,800 Nigerians of Borno origin. The 9,800 Nigerians constitute the first batch of 46,000 citizens taking refuge in Minawao camp and who have shown willingness to be evacuated to resettlement houses built by Borno Government in Bama and Banki towns.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, the Borno leader arrived Cameroon on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, he led a Nigerian delegation to a meeting on the tripartite (repatriation) agreement signed between Nigeria, Cameroon and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, which is to hold in Marwa in far north Cameroon. Governor of Cameroon’s far north, Mijinyawa Bakare is to host the meeting.

Before travelling to Cameroon, Zulum has had series of meetings with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, the federal commission, National Commission and with relevant ambassadors with all meetings aimed at following all established procedures towards lawful repatriation.

Today’s meeting is in line with provisions of the tripartite agreement which has spelt out international best practices on humanitarian issues involving movements of persons between two or more countries as well as roles and limitations of all parties, and the protection of the rights of refugees who can only be repatriated at their own will.