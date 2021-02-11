Buni commends FEC for approving N8bn for completion of Damaturu Water Project

Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has commended the federal government for approving N8 billion naira for completion of the Damaturu Urban Regional Water Supply project.

The Governor disclosed this in a press statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, the Director-General Press, and Media Affairs, saying the project which was approved by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday would tremendously contribute to solving water scarcity in Damaturu the state capital. “I want to especially appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council for considering and approving the completion of this very important project that would touch the lives of our people.

“This is another dividend of democracy extended to Yobe state by the President Muhammadu administration. It is important to us because, Damaturu the state capital has over the years increased in size and population, and is in need of a corresponding water supply. “The state government has continuously been making efforts to improve water supply across the state to meet the water needs of the people,” he said.

He further revealed that a committee on the rehabilitation of water facilities was constituted with a massive intervention that has improved water supply in all the major towns of the state.