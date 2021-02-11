Lagos has lost a true leader, genuine administrator – Jandor

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, on Thursday joined the well and meaning Lagosians to mourn the death of the former Executive Governor of Lagos state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Jakande, popular called Baba Kekere, brought a lot of development to Lagos as governor between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983, in line with the five cardinal programmes of the Unity Party of Nigeria founded by a former Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Jandor, as he is fondly called, described the late Governor has “a father of modern Lagos state who has done more with little resources”.

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement noted that “the legacies of Baba Kekere didn’t only exemplify that of a genuine administrator but also a true leader to the course of Lagosians”. “Baba made every Mushin breed proud, and I can only assure that we will never let your legacies die”. “Thank you for all you do for Lagos, rest well Baba,” he added.

Jakande died on Thursday at the age of 91.