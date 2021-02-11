Wike releases N16.6bn to upgrade RSU facilities, establish three new campuses

Announcing the release to journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said N9 billion of that sum will serve as take-off grant for the establishment of new campuses of Rivers State University (RSU) in Ahoada, Emohua, and Etche Local Government Areas.

According to him, N3 billion will be devoted to each of the new campuses for the construction of faculty buildings, hostels, offices, Libraries, auditoriums, lecture halls, and address other needs required for the campuses to operate maximally.

“This is a landmark development in the history of the institution which has maintained one campus since its establishment in October 1980.

“With the establishment of the three campuses, the communities where they are sited will be opened up for consequential development and economic activities. It will reduce the rate of unemployment in the state.”

The Information and Communications Commissioner also said N7. 6 billion has been released to enable the College of Medical Sciences of RSU to establish the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, and Pathology Building.