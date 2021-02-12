Gareth Bale: Jose Mourinho questions ‘contradiction’ of Spurs player’s social media post

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says a midweek social media post by Gareth Bale was a “contradiction” with reality. Wales forward Bale, on loan from Real Madrid, missed Wednesday’s incredible 5-4 FA Cup defeat at Everton.

Mourinho said the player had asked for a scan after missing training on Monday before Bale stated on social media on Tuesday: “Good session today.” “It was a contradiction between the post and the reality,” added Mourinho. Bale, 31, has struggled to make an impact since his return to Spurs in September.

He has started just two Premier League matches and has not made an appearance since 31 January. “Since the beginning of the season in relationship to everything, I try to be very private and try to keep everything indoors, but I felt I needed to address the situation,” added Mourinho on Friday.

“The post was not even his responsibility, I don’t know. But the post was showing ‘training session great and I am ready’ and was totally wrong.”