Governors still sidelined in the affairs of NDDC, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, says despite the inauguration of the advisory council of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), oil-producing state governors are still sidelined in the affairs of the intervention agency.

The governor noted that because the governing party dictates what happens in the NDDC, the commission now acts as a state on its own and refusing to interface with the Governors of the oil-producing States to strategically develop the Niger Delta region. He stated this when members of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC led by its chairman, Hon (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Governor Wike explained that contrary to the assumption that governors of the Niger Delta are critical stakeholders in the affairs of the NDDC, they are not in the true sense of it. According to him, since the inauguration of the NDDC advisory council last year, the present federal government has ensured that the governors are sidelined in the affairs of the commission. “Even when we are inaugurated, we were not involved in anything that happens in NDDC. Which is most unfortunate.”

He further continued: “NDDC is like a state on its own without working with the State government and why is it so. It is so because the states of NDDC are controlled by the opposition party therefore there is no need to consult with them.” The governor explained that in a bid to ensure NDDC does not embark on indiscriminate execution of projects that often distort the state developmental agenda, the Rivers State government recently obtained a court order that prohibits the commission from carrying out projects without the consent of the state government.