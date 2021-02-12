Herdsmen Crisis: Ogun begins recruitment of Amotekun operatives

Worried by the worsening herdsmen crisis in parts of the state, the Ogun State Government has commenced the recruitment of Amotekun operatives. In a notice on Thursday, the government asked qualified individuals interested in joining the State Security Network to submit their applications.

It also called on local vigilantes, hunters, and ex-servicemen to be members of the corps, noting that the security outfit would fortify the existing security architecture. “The Ogun State Government welcomes applications from qualified individuals interested in joining the Ogun State Security Network (AMOTEKUN Corps),” the government said on Friday via Twitter.

“Interested applicants are advised to: Apply on the Job Portal http://jobs.ogunstate.gov.ng, Fill both the online and downloaded application forms, and submit two (2) copies of the downloaded form at the Office of the Commander, Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps (So-Safe Corps).

“Alternatively, interested candidates can visit the Office of the Commander, Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps (So-Safe Corps), Former Ministry of Works, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta to pick up the application form. Multiple applications would be disqualified. Application closes on Friday 19th February 2021.”