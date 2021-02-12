LASG seals five container terminals in Kirikiri

The Lagos State Government has sealed 5 Container Terminals along the Kirikiri coast for operating illegally without recourse to the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law.

The sealing of the Container Terminal facilities, which are becoming ubiquitous along the coastlines of the State, was the outcome of a special enforcement exercise coordinated by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in conjunction with the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako stated that Container Terminals were operating without the approval of the Lagos State Government while their operations had been observed to have constituted a menace to the watercourse of Lagos State. He added that no such operations with serious potential impact on the physical environment could be allowed to go on without proper regulations.

Salako added that the Container Terminals that were sealed had been hiding under the guise of having federal approval to operate but could not present on demand any permit legalising the location of their facilities.