N40m Fraud: EFCC closes case against ‘Mama Boko Haram’, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal Office, has closed its case in the ongoing trial of Aisha Alkali Wakil, popularly known as “Mama Boko Haram,” before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri. The prosecution closed its case today after calling the last two witnesses, Geoffrey Okolorie (PW3) and Bashir Abubakar (PW4).

Okolorie, a staff of the Digital Forensic Unit of the EFCC, Abuja office, while giving evidence told the court that his unit received a letter alongside five mobile phones belonging to Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Lawal Shoyode from the Maiduguri EFCC office, requesting that a digital forensic analysis be carried out on the mobile devices.

He said upon the receipt of the devices, a case file was opened and a number assigned..“I compressed the devices and took out the SIM cards and extracted the data from the SIMs through the cellebrite universal extraction device. The data was extracted in one terabyte storage device. “Thereafter I cloned each of the SIM cards and slotted them in and connected the phones to the cellebrite charger device and extracted the data on each phone into the storage device.

“At the end of the process, I examined the data on a computer system using a physical analyzer which decode the data and as such the analyses did not reflect in its entirety the WhatsApp messages. “I then manually examined the phones and found out the WhatsApp chat communication between Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Lawal Shoyode. I employed the cellebrite camera and took a screenshot using the cellebrite universal forensic extraction device.