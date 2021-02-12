NBA sues Buhari over extension of IGP’s tenure

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has filed a suit to challenge the extension of the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Suit with number FHC/L/CS/214/2021 is filed against the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Police Service Commission, and Mr Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

The NBA in a statement signed on Friday by its President Olumide Akpata said it is seeking a judicial determination of the constitutionality of the President’s extension of Mr Adamu’s tenure as the Inspector-General of Police for three months after Mr Adamu had, on 1 February 2021, attained 35 years of service as a member of the Nigeria Police Force.

The NBA said in its view, the President’s extension of Mr Adamu’s tenure by three months is unconstitutional.