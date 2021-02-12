Trump impeachment: Democrats wrap up case at Senate trial

Democrats have finished their arguments that Donald Trump incited the attack on the US Congress, warning “he can do this again” if he is not convicted.

Impeachment prosecutors used rioters’ own words to link Mr Trump to the violence while arguing last month’s riot had caused long-term harm as well. Democrats also presented accounts from police, staff, intelligence officials and foreign media to pursue their case. The former president’s defence team will present their arguments on Friday.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Mr Trump last month, accusing him of inciting the riot on the Capitol building on 6 January. Lawmakers from the House have been presenting their case to senators at his trial this week.

Mr Trump’s lawyers have argued he was using his right to freedom of speech when declaring last November’s presidential election fraudulent.