Fmr. Lagos SSG accompanies Jandor to revalidates APC membership amidst a rousing welcome home

***Jandor Says exercise signifies commencement of real politicking

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has praised the decision of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress on the membership revalidation/registration exercise. Jandor, as he is popularly called, revealed this shortly after revalidating his membership of the party at Unit 1, Ward G, Irewe, Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos amidst a very warm welcome by his kinsmen of Irewe Community.

The Lead Visioner of the current largest socio-political group in Lagos State who was accompanied by political leaders in Ojo LGA said “there is nothing to fear about this exercise because it is a process of giving true power back to the people”. “From the report we have gotten so far from party faithfuls across the 20 Local Governments of Lagos, the exercise is embraced by the people except for some deliberate acts by a few to botch the exercise”. “We are preparing our reports and we shall address all issues in due course,” Jandor added.

The Awori born politician further enjoined the people to keep the tempo and ensure they register to guarantee that power returns to the majority, where it truly belongs. The ongoing APC revalidation exercise across the state has shown high level of the youth readiness to participate in politics.