FG delegation, Service Chiefs meet Northern Governors and leaders over security challenges

A delegation of the Federal Government and the newly appointed service chiefs are currently in a meeting with northern governors. The meeting which is holding in Kaduna State has in attendance governors of Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Sokoto, and Plateau states.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno, northern traditional rulers, clerics are also part of the meeting. In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor said the meeting is to intimate the governors and other leaders that the security situation in the North West is of great concern to the Federal Government.

He also assured that the Armed Forces is rejigging the nation’s security architecture in order to effectively tackle the security challenges in the zone and other parts of the country.