Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says ‘I do not need a break’ after recent results

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said “nobody has to worry about me” as he dismissed social media rumours he was ready to quit the club or take a break.

The Reds lost a third league game in a row when a late collapse saw them beaten 3-1 at Leicester on Saturday. The defeat left the champions in fourth place and 13 points behind leaders Manchester City. “Did I get the sack or did I leave by myself? I do not need a break,” said Klopp.

Klopp was unable to return to Germany recently for his mother’s funeral because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

He received a show of support from fans when a banner showing support for him was put up at Anfield at the weekend. “The banner is nice but not necessary. I don’t feel I need special support at the moment,” he said.