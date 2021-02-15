Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says ‘I do not need a break’ after recent results

By
Core TV News
-
0
18
A sign showing support for Klopp has been put up outside Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said “nobody has to worry about me” as he dismissed social media rumours he was ready to quit the club or take a break.

The Reds lost a third league game in a row when a late collapse saw them beaten 3-1 at Leicester on Saturday. The defeat left the champions in fourth place and 13 points behind leaders Manchester City. “Did I get the sack or did I leave by myself? I do not need a break,” said Klopp.

Klopp was unable to return to Germany recently for his mother’s funeral because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

He received a show of support from fans when a banner showing support for him was put up at Anfield at the weekend. “The banner is nice but not necessary. I don’t feel I need special support at the moment,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here