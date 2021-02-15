Train collides with truck in Iju-Ishaga, Lagos

A train accident occurred on Monday along the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos State involving a truck carrying animal feeds. Eyewitnesses said that the truck did not clear off the rail track completely which led to the train brushing it off from the rear.

Although no causality was recorded, the accident led to vehicular traffic in the area. Rescue officials and security operatives have swung to action, by pulling the truck off the track for easy passage. The officials also explained that the truck was on one-way when the accident occurred.

“Stakeholders are presently here from the Federal Fire Service, LASTMA, LASEMA, and others are all on the ground. The truck that will remove the trailer from the track is already on the ground.

“We are attempting to remove its content- the animal feed – so that it will be easy for it to be removed from the track,” Wale Adedokun, Search and Rescue Officer, Lagos Territorial Office said.