Adegboruwa, Rinu absent as Lagos Judicial Panel resumes sitting

After failing to sit on Saturday, the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of SARS and other related matters commenced its sitting today without two of its members.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebunolu Adegboruwa, who was absent had already hinted last weekend that he was considering his continued participation at the panel. A youth representative on the panel, Rinuola Oduala, had also tweeted her decision to stop further participation in the panel. With the absence of the two, seven other members of the panel sat to listen to 10 petitions listed for hearing.

While granting a further adjournment for the adoption of final addresses in the first petition of Francis Idum VS FSARS, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi warned lawyers to file their documents timeously. She said the panel had very little time left for its assignment and could not afford to be too liberal or magnanimous in granting adjournments when counsel fail to do what is expected of them.