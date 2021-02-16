Alleged N69.4bn Debt: Court upholds order seizing Jimoh Ibrahim’s assets

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has upheld an interim order granted to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for the seizure of properties belonging to businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, for an alleged N69.4billion debt.

In a ruling which lasted nearly two hours on Tuesday, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, upheld the argument of AMCON’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) that AMCON made “full and substantial disclosure of all material facts” at the time of obtaining the orders on November 4, 2020.

The judge ruled that the order subsists. The businessman, Mr Ibrahim, who is also a legal practitioner was in court and fully robed for the proceedings.