Crisis: Northern Governors, Seyi Makinde visit Shasha Market

Some northern governors alongside Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Tuesday visited Shasha Market in Ibadan the state capital to assess the destruction at the scene of the clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities.

The governors include Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano State; Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Abubakar Sanni of Niger States. They were accompanied by security agents as they went round the market to assess the level of damage done.

The delegation later went into consultations with the Seriki Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin after which they would also visit the Baale of Shasha to appeal to both sides to stop hostilities and forge a more formidable bond for peaceful coexistence.

The delegation had earlier came into Ibadan on Monday night to visit the area where violence raged last Friday leading to the destruction of lives and property.