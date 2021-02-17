Anti-Graft War: PPJ presents year one & two report of shun corruption campaign

A faith based organization, Priests Peace and Justice Initiative has made public presentation of year one and year two report of its shun corruption campaign aimed at changing group behaviour of Pentecostal leaders through institutionalization of platforms against corruption, capacity building and advocacy.

The Convener, Otive Igbuzor alongside other officials of the group presented the report in Abuja saying that achievement made in year one report include documentation of spiritual basis for Christian participation in social issues including the fight against corruption and train the trainer for the project.

The organizers say one of the achievements recorded in year two report include the establishment of platforms, Ministers against corruption, women against corruption and youth vanguard against corruption and expanded to sixteen states of the federation.

The group is looking forward to consolidating on the gains of the first two years by reproduction and distribution of training materials, advocacy briefs and others.