FAAN temporarily shuts runway at Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the temporary closure of Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

This closure according to a statement signed on Tuesday by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, was due to a landing incident.

“The closure is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway,” FAAN said.

The agency added that all passengers and crew onboard the aircraft were safely evacuated and officials of FAAN Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, are working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy.