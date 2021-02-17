Insecurity: Declare state of emergency, Senate tells Buhari

The Senate on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country. The resolution follows a motion by Senator Sani Musa on the abduction of students from the Government Science College Kagara Niger state.

Senator Bima Enagi from Niger State in his contribution, accused the President of incompetence as the security situation is worsening in the country. He argued that the constitution should be amended to give governors more powers as they are the security officers in their states because the Federal government is incompetent in handling security.

Gunmen at about 2:00 am on Wednesday attacked the school shooting sporadically, with one student feared killed and several others abducted. Some teachers and their family members residing within the college staff quarters were also said to have been abducted by the gunmen.