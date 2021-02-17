Trump attacks “dour” leader Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump has launched a scathing personal attack on fellow Republican Mitch McConnell. “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack,” said Mr Trump, “and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.”

His statement came after Mr McConnell said the former president was “morally responsible” for the US Capitol riots. The exchange exposed an apparent rift between the two over the future of the Republican party.

The majority of Republican senators backed Mr Trump in his impeachment trial last week, including Mr McConnell who voted to acquit.

But in a speech on the Senate floor, Mr McConnell implied the former president should face criminal and civil litigation because he was “still liable for everything he did while in office”.