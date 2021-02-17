Update: FAAN removes obstruction, reopens runway at Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos. This was after the removal of Azman Air’s Boeing 737-500 aircraft which was grounded in the middle of the runway causing an obstruction.

The aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325 was grounded in the middle of the runway on Tuesday after a tyre burst while it was landing on this runway. This caused the airlines to cancel flights.

The spokesperson for FAAN, Yakubu Henrietta in an update posted on the agency’s official Twitter handle said that the aircraft was removed in the early hours of Wednesday and the runway is now opened for operation.