Update: Gunmen attack school, abduct students, others in Niger

Armed men have attacked Government Science College Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. The incident started at about 2:00 am on Wednesday with the gunmen started shooting sporadically, with one student feared killed and several others abducted.

Some teachers and their family members residing within the college staff quarters were also said to have been abducted by the gunmen. A government source who pleaded anonymity disclosed this via telephone conversation in the early hours of Wednesday.

They wore military uniform and entered the school premises which has about 1000 students, overpowered the security guard, before whisking away the students and staff.

A staff by name Batagi who was among those kidnapped has escaped and is in the school as of the time of publishing this report. Others still with the bandits are Mall. Lawal, Ali, Hannatu and her husband, Dodo, Mohammed Abubakar(Akawu), among others.