JUST IN: Senate committee screen former Service Chiefs for Ambassadorial positions

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs is set to screen the immediate past Service Chiefs who President Muhammadu Buhari nominated for ambassadorial positions. The former service chiefs are at the National Assembly ready to be screened by the lawmakers.

The Senate committee which is led by Senator Mohammed Bulkachuwa held a closed-session before the service chiefs were ushered into the room for the commencement of the screening. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday, February 4 announced that the immediate service chiefs have been nominated by President Buhari for the position of ambassadors.

They are former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, and the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas. Others are former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and the former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.