Nigeria has many ungovernable spaces, says Buratai

The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai on Thursday said there are many ungovernable spaces in Nigeria, leading to widespread insecurity.

General Buratai, who retired in January, made the remark while being screened at the National Assembly for an ambassadorial position.

Buratai lamented that terrorists have permeated the Nigerian society and won several communities to their side. He said the solution requires a multi-pronged approach and military warfare alone is not the solution.

Government, he added, must provide infrastructure in infiltrated communities to win over the people and that it will take another twenty years to resolve the current crisis.