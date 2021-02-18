We are totally opposed to ethnic profiling of crimes – NGF

The Nigeria Governors Forum in reaction to rising insecurity in parts of the country says they are totally opposed to ethnic profiling of crimes.

Chairman of the Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi said this after the Wednesday night emergency meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

“Governors are totally opposed to ethnic profiling of crimes. Knowing what has transpired in other parts of the world, we do not believe that crimes are associated with particular ethnic groups, and to that extent, we unreservedly condemn any attempt to profile any ethnic group on account of a particular crime,” Fayemi said.