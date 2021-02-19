[BREAKING] #EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel awards N10m each to two victims of police brutality

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Restitution and Inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality especially involving officers of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has begun awarding compensations to petitioners.

In a petition involving late Mrs. Kudirat Adebayo Abayomi, the panel on Friday, recommended the prosecution of the erring police officers, N10 million to be awarded as compensation to the family of the deceased, a scholarship, and a letter of apology to the family of the deceased from the police.

The second petitioner, Hannah Olugbode, was awarded the sum of N10 million for the stress and anxiety she suffered, and to help her undergo treatment.