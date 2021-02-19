BREAKING: Sheikh Gumi asks Government to give bandits ‘blanket amnesty’

Popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Gumi, has called on the Federal Government to give bandits willing to make peace ‘blanket amnesty’ if the current security situation must be tackled. The Islamic scholar disclosed this on Friday while addressing journalists in Minna, Niger State capital.

This was after the cleric visited the camp of some bandits operating in Niger State. He explained that some of the complaints of the bandits are that they were being killed and maimed unjustly.

Speaking concerning his discussion during his secret visit to the bandits, Sheik Gumi said there is a positive response from the bandits who are holding the Kagara school students and their staff captive. He, however, did not state if the students have been released.

Gumi’s comments come a few days after gunmen gained access to Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State around 2:00 and abducted scores of students, teachers and many others.

The school principal who escaped from the attack said that the operation started from the staff quarters where they abducted members of staff including a couple before they gained access to the students’ hostels.