Buhari thanks Chadian Govt for security collaboration

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday thanked the Republic of Chad for what he described as the effective “security back-up” given to Nigeria in fighting against insurgency. The President stated this at State House, Abuja, while receiving in the audience Mr. Ahmat Oumar Ahmat, a Special Envoy of President Idriss Deby Itno.

President Buhari said the need for security collaboration with neighbours was why his first trips on assuming office in 2015 were to Nigeria’s immediate neighbours. “I went around because we needed to work together. The people are the same, cultures are similar, so it was important that we also worked together on security,” the President said.

President Buhari wished the Republic of Chad the best of luck in its general elections coming up in April.

In his response, the Special Envoy Mr. Ahmat Oumar Ahmat said he bore a solidarity message from President Itno on the security situation in Nigeria, as well as encouragement for Nigerian troops, who are working hard to end insurgency in the northern part of the country.