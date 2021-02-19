JUST IN: Niger Governor to brief journalists on rumoured release of abductees

Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello is set to brief journalists on the rumoured release of abducted students, staff, and other persons from the Government Science Secondary School, Kagara.

Information about the purported release of the abductees started filtering out on Thursday night. The spokesperson to Governor Abubakar Bello, Mary Noel-Berje said the Governor would be briefing journalists today by 11:am.

According to her, the issues of the release of the abductees cannot be treated as a matter of speculation. She also confirmed that the governor will brief journalists today on the matter.