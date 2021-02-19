Kagara Abduction: We are interfacing with locals to ensure safe release of victims – Niger Gov

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has assured that the state government is meeting with local authorities to ensure the safe release of the abducted students and members of the staff of Government Science College, Kagara. He also described as ‘rumour’, the purported release of the abductees.

Bello spoke on Friday at the Government House in Minna, the state capital, shortly after meeting renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi.

“As at this moment, we do not have any additional information to give apart from the one given earlier on, yesterday. But I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can, we are interfacing with the local communities, with federal authorities and our own state authorities to ensure that we recover the victims safely.

“Our utmost priority right now is to make sure we bring them back home safe and that is exactly what we are going to do. So, there hasn’t been any information I can give you at this moment but once we have anything for you, we will let you know,” the governor said.