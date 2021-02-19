PDP lifts suspension on Ndudi Elumelu, Toby Okechukwu, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension placed on seven of its members in the House of Representatives. The members are Honourable Ndudi Elumelu, Honourable Wole Oke, Honourable Lynda Ikpeazu, Honourable Anayo Edwin, Honourable Gideon Gwani, Honourable Toby Okechukwu and Honourable Adekoya Addul-majid.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan. The statement said further that the National Working Committee (NWC) lifted the suspension based on the recommendations of the various committee set on issues relating to the suspension. The party charges the lawmakers to be loyal to the party and obey its directives in line with its constitution and vision of its founding fathers.

“In the same vein, the party maintains that it continues to recognize the PDP Caucus of the House of Representatives as led by Hon. Kingsley Chinda and charged all members elected on the platform of the party to continue to participate in the activities of the Caucus. “The PDP urges the lawmakers to ensure a stronger and more viable opposition that speaks with one voice in the legislative house,” the statement added.