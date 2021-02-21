BREAKING: 7 killed as Military Aircraft crashes in Abuja airport

Seven persons have been killed after a military aircraft crashed a few yards off the runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja. Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola stated that the Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

Vice Marshal Daramola further stated that first responders were already at the scene, adding that all seven personnel on board died in the crash. According to the NAF spokesman’s statement published on Twitter, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao has ordered an immediate investigation into the accident. While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of the investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all Nigerian Air Force personnel, commiserated with the families of the deceased.

In a similar vein, Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation has confirmed the incident. The minister who earlier on Sunday disclosed some details regarding the crash on Twitter did not however state how many persons were aboard the ill-fated flight. Mr. Sirika also sued for peace, urging Nigerians to be calm while the nation prays for the souls of the departed.