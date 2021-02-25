Lagos Govt to close Third Mainland Bridge on February 26

The Lagos State Government has announced that there will be a total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge from midnight of Friday, February 26 till midnight of Saturday, February 27.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, says the 24-hour closure would enable the contractors move the equipment used during the rehabilitation process off the bridge completely to allow both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes to open fully to traffic.

He explained that the closure was necessary having completed the replacement of the 12 expansion joints and to demobilise the superstructure of the bridge.

Oladeinde urged motorists to use alternative routes.