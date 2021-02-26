Gunmen storm secondary school in Zamfara, kidnap scores of female students

Gunmen have stormed a government secondary school in Jangebe, Zamfara State, kidnapping female students in their scores. The school which is located within the Talata-Mafara local government area of the state came under siege at past midnight.

Confirming the incident, the state commissioner for information, Hon. Suleiman Tunau Anka said the gunmen stormed the school around 1 a.m on Friday and abducted the students. He, however, did not confirm how many students were kidnapped.

Reports however suggest that no fewer than 300 girls were snatched from their dormitory. As of the time of filing this report, all attempts to reach police authorities in the state have proved abortive. The latest abduction in Zamfara comes at a time when banditry is increasingly threatening the peace of the nation, especially from within the northeastern and northwestern region.

A major focus for the bandits in recent times has been to attack secondary schools and whisk students away, mostly, in a bid to use them as bargaining chips in their negotiations with the government.