Jandor celebrates Lagos Monarch, harps on a united Lagos

The unity of the people of Lagos state is pivotal to the use of their strength towards achieving the common goal of a ‘Lagos that works for all’.

This was contained in the words of the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, during the 10th year coronation of the Onilase of Ilase kingdom, HRM Oba Fatai Gbadewole Akinwunmi (Ekinu I), in Ilase town of Oriade Local Council Development Area, Amuwo – Odofin Local Government Area.

Jandor through a good relationship built with the traditional institutions in Lagos state, has been a rallying point to a large number of Lagosians, harnessing their potentials through personal and collective interventions on several occasions. The 10th year coronation of HRM Oba Akinwunmi turned a reunion party, where Lagosians from all divides moved a step closer to forming a common front.

Jandor who was the talk of the town gained more traction for his progressive moves to make Lagos work for all. Highlight of the event include: merriment and a live performance by the Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde. Also present were chieftains and members of the Lagos4Lagos movement.