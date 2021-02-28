Jandor meets with Lagosians in Diaspora on development of Lagos

Just like many Lagosians in the country have pitched their tent with the Lagos4Lagos movement in alignment with the movement’s objective to make Lagos work, not just for one man and a privileged few but for all that live in it, Lagosians in the diaspora are scheduled to meeting with the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran on Sunday, February 28, 2021 by 9:00pm, West Africa Time.

It could be recalled that the Lagosians in diaspora had earlier on inaugurated the United Kingdom, United States of America and the United Arab Emirates branches of the Lagos4Lagos movement in their quest to foster a formidable front, taking a queue from the already inaugurated Lagos4Lagos movement’s structure in all the wards, Local Council Development Areas and Local Government Areas of Lagos state.

The meeting which will hold on the teleconferencing platform, zoom, will discuss updates of the movement alongside issues as it affects the development of Lagos state and ways of effecting creative solutions through democratic means. Jandor who recently revalidated his membership with the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, has been tipped to infuse his youthful energy, dynamism and experience to lead Lagos state to its deserved place amongst peers in the globe.