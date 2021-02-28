School abductions designed to cripple education in Northern Region, says CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Sunday said the recent school abductions in the region is a ploy to cripple education in the area. “We call on northern leaders to interrogate the extent of levity of the federal authorities in not being able to anticipate and checkmate the manoeuvres of marauding bands of criminals that roam northern communities and operate at will targeting such soft spots as schools,” the CNG said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.

“We see the recent escalation of kidnaps of school children as a grand design to cripple the educational viability of the northern region after having messed up its economy and mutual cohesion.” While saying it is excited over the return of staff and students of Government Science College Kagara, Niger State, the group warned that it is not yet celebration time, stating that President Muhammadu Buhari owes it a duty to explain why there is a high level of insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria.

It noted that the past few days would have been difficult for the kidnap victims, their families and the people of Niger State. “The situation is also difficult for absolutely everyone as we wonder about the future and worry about each other, our neighbours, our friends, our families and ourselves,” the statement added.