[BREAKING] Insecurity: President Buhari meets with National Security Council

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a meeting of the National Security Council at the State House. The meeting which started at 9:00 am is taking place at the Council Chambers. It is expected to review the current security situation in the country, with a view to addressing the rising cases of kidnapping and banditry.

In attendance is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. Others are the Ministers of Defence, Retired Major General Bashir Magashi, Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as well as Chief of Defence Staff Major General Lucky Irabor, Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

This comes at a time that the country battles series of security challenges especially abductions. The most recent was the abduction of schoolgirls last Friday from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. They have, however, regained their freedom.

The freed Zamfara Schoolgirls arrived at the State Government House in the capital city, Gusau in the early hours of Tuesday, wearing face masks and light blue and brown chadors.