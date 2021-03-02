Ian St John: Former Liverpool & Scotland forward dies at age 82

Former Liverpool and Scotland forward Ian St John has died at the age of 82 after a long illness. St John joined Liverpool from hometown team Motherwell in 1961 for a club record £37,500 and played 425 games for the Anfield side, scoring 118 goals, during a decade of service. He won two top-flight titles and scored the decisive goal as Liverpool lifted their first FA Cup in 1965.

St John also earned 20 Scotland caps and managed Motherwell and Portsmouth. He latterly enjoyed a successful career as a TV pundit, teaming up with former England striker Jimmy Greaves to front the hugely popular ‘Saint and Greavsie’ show which ran until 1992. The St John family’s statement said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather. “He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside. We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times.”

Premier League champions Liverpool are “deeply saddened” by the loss of a “true Anfield legend”. A Scotland international by age 20, St John netted nine times in his 20 appearances. After leaving Liverpool he had shorts spells with South African sides Hellenic and Cape Town City either side of a season with Coventry City, before ending his playing days at Tranmere Rovers.

He returned to Motherwell as manager in 1973, then moved on to Portsmouth before embarking on a successful career in broadcasting.