COVID-19: 2.3m persons registered for vaccination in less than 24 hours – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Wednesday dispelled fears that people may not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19, noting that up to 2.3m Nigerians have indicated an interest in taking the jabs.

Although there are fears over the safety of the vaccines, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, says there is enthusiasm in Nigeria over Monday’s arrival of about 4m doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs.

“I can tell you that there is a lot of excitement [about the vaccine arrival]. I know some people have their concerns and we are trying but I want to give you an example of the enthusiasm that Nigerians are showing around wanting to take these vaccines,” the medical practitioner said during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“Around midday on Monday when we launched the e-registration platform, in less than 24 hours, we already had up to 2.3m Nigerians who had registered. And that number continues to increase.”