Gunmen kill ex-Gov Suswam’s brother, aide in Benue

Gunmen have killed Terkura Suswam, elder brother to former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam. His aide, simply identified as Mr Solomon was also killed by the gunmen.

According to the police, the attack took place on Wednesday when Suswam and his aide sat opposite his house at Elohim Plaza Anyiin to supervise repairs at the plaza. The gunmen who drove in a Toyota Camry vehicle attacked and shot them.

The police statement which was signed by the spokesperson in the state, Anene Sewuese Catherine added that victims were rushed to NKST Anyii hospital where they were eventually confirmed dead. “Corpses have been deposited at the hospital for autopsy,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police has since ordered an investigation to ensure that perpetrators of the murder are apprehended and justice is served.