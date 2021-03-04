Buhari, Osinbajo to take COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, says NPHCDA boss

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA) Dr. Faisal Shuaib has hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Saturday be taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The NPHCDA boss disclosed this on Thursday during a briefing in Abuja. He said the COVID-19 vaccination will be launched on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja. Also, the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, will be vaccinated on Saturday to increase confidence in the vaccines and overcome vaccine hesitancy.

According to Dr. Faisal Shuaib, the actual time for the vaccination of the President and Vice President on Saturday will be communicated soon. He noted that members of the Federal Executive Council will be vaccinated on Monday.