Foodstuff, Cattle Dealers agree to lift ban on food supply to South

The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) on Wednesday agreed to lift its ban on the supply of food to the southern part of the country.

The leadership of the unions took the decision following an extensive dialogue and deliberation with the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, at the state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, on Wednesday. The groups were led by the AUFCDN president, Mohammed Tahir, with former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode who was also in attendance at the meeting.

The AUFCDN President, Muhammad Tahir, said the strike was called off following the Federal Government’s promise to pay N4.75billion compensation, ensure the protection of its members and stop all forms of multiple taxation and intimidation from security officials on the highways.

“Yes, we have agreed to call off our nationwide strike. All the stakeholders and members of AUFCDN involved in our nationwide strike are glad; we achieved what we wanted to achieve. “They agreed to pay the compensation and stop multiple taxations on Federal highways and allow us to engage in our business activities peacefully nationwide,” AUFCDN President said.