Insecurity: North-East Governors back community policing, sub-regional security

The North-East governors’ forum says there is a need for the region to adopt community policing and sub-regional security outfits to tackle the current security challenges in the region.

This was contained in a 10-point communique issued shortly after their meeting held on Wednesday in Bauchi. The communique was read by the Deputy Chairman, North-East Governors’ Forum, Adamawa State Umaru Fintiri.

“The Forum appreciates the reinforced efforts in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminalities in the sub-region, however, it strongly feels the need for community policing and sub-regional security outfit to compliment the efforts of the Military and other Federal Security Agencies in addressing these challenges,” the governors said.