Maina’s Trial: Defence witness accuses EFCC of mismanaging recovered properties

A defence witness, Ngozika Ihuoma, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under the leadership of Mr Ibrahim Magu of mismanaging 222 properties recovered by the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

He made the claim on Thursday while giving his testimony at the continued trial of the former PRTT Chairman, Abdulrasheed Maina, at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Ihuoma, who was a consultant to the PRTT, alleged that out of the 222 choice properties handed over to the EFCC, Magu purportedly sold a property to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, for N1 billion naira in 2015.

He added that the property said to be situated at No. 42 Gana Street in the Maitama area of Abuja was originally valued at N6 billion as of 2011. But Falana has since denied the allegation, saying, “I never bought any property from the EFCC.”