Nigeria records 464 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Nigeria has continued to witness new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) below the 500 mark for the sixth consecutive day as the death toll inches towards 2,000. This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 464 new infections were confirmed in various parts of the country on Wednesday.

In an early-morning tweet on Thursday, the NCDC which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in Nigeria noted that the new cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the states, Lagos was the only place where cases above the 100 mark were reported – 131, followed by Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, and Imo where 69, 33, and 31 more infections were reported.

Other states were Katsina – 30, Kano – 26, Ondo – 23, Yobe – 20, FCT – 18, Ogun – 13, Rivers – 12, Kebbi – 11, Ekiti – nine, Osun – six, Oyo – six, Borno – five, Gombe – five, Plateau – five, Edo – four. Abia – three, Delta – three, and Zamfara – one.