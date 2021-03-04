Remain at home till March 31, FG tells workers on grade level 12 and below

The Federal Government has directed all public servants on salary grade level 12 and below to continue working from home till the end of March 2021. This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by Mr Abdulganiyu Aminu, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The statement noted that the HCSF, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, issued the directive in a circular titled ‘Stay-At-Home Directive Continues Ref -HCSF/3065/VOL.I/83.’ She explained that the latest directive was in adherence to the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Dr Yemi-Esan affirmed a reduction in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 but stressed that the downward trend needed to be maintained, hence the need for the extension of the work-from-home directive. He also emphasised the need for all public servants to continue to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention of a further spread of the disease.

The Head of Service appealed to all Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers in various ministries to bring the content of the circular to all concerned and ensure strict compliance.